Power service restored in Salton City and Desert Shores by more than half

DESERT SHORES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At least 200 families continue without electricity service in the towns of Desert Shores and Salton City, after the damage left by the strong winds.

The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) asks all energy customers in the Salton City outage area to conserve energy which will help them maintain energy delivery.

IID advises turning off unnecessary lights, pulling the plug on unused chargers, avoid using major appliances. You can find more tips HERE.

There has been a power outage ever since Tuesday, February 21, and has affected many customers.

Crews from the IID continue to work day and night, which has managed to restore service to more than half of the 2,000 users who were affected by the power outage.

The Red Cross Shelter has been converted into a Community Resource Center, and the Imperial County Department of Social Services will be on-site to provide assistance and referrals.

The hours of operation at the shelter are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch is at 12 p.m., dinner is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and showers are available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

