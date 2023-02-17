Skip to Content
Imperial County
By ,
Published 1:46 PM

Imperial County citizens write open letter to Governor Newsom

The letter raises awareness of the current problems the Imperial County is facing. 

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif.  (KYMA, KECY) – An open letter was sent out to California Governor Gavin Newsom from concerned citizens of Imperial County.

Those include the struggles with healthcare with the closing of the maternity ward in El Centro. 

Those include the struggles with healthcare with the closing of the maternity ward in El Centro.

It also highlighted financial issues, high poverty rates and the polluted Salton Sea. 

Brawley city council member Gil Rebollar says he hopes Newsom takes this letter with strong consideration.

“We were deceived to be recognized as a gateway to a different county from another state to the coast," said Rebollar. "You know the valley, for all the issues the valley has we provide a lot and I think he deserve to be acknowledged and recognized by our governor.”  

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County
