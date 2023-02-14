Imperial County holds annual uniform and equipment inspection

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The annual uniform and equipment inspection is back after being cancelled for two years due to COVID-19.

Around 300 law enforcement members were present at the inspection.

Imperial County Sheriff Fred Miramontes says he thanks all law enforcement for their hard work.

An Imperial Valley correctional officer says this is his first inspection event.

"For the first one I am impressed," said correctional officer Ismael Cordova. "It’s so professional, it’s basically what I expected and I love the speech that the under sheriff gave.”

Sheriff Miramontes says this year one of the top priorities is for law enforcement members to engage with the community at schools and events throughout the Imperial Valley.