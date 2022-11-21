Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 12:59 PM

New Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in Imperial County

KYMA

The Imperial Irrigation District has launched the streetlight-led luminaire upgrade replacement program

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - These street lights are not your typical street lights they are luminaire which means they are brighter, especially on darker streets.

Helping and improving pedestrian and driver visibility.

The three-year program has already started the pre-phase is replacing 1,000 luminaire street lights.

In the cities of Imperial, Brawley, Calexico, and El Centro.

The first phase is scheduled for 2023 that will replace 2,000 lights in the valley.

Followed by 2,000 more in Coachella valley by 2024.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content