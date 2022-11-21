New Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in Imperial County

The Imperial Irrigation District has launched the streetlight-led luminaire upgrade replacement program

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - These street lights are not your typical street lights they are luminaire which means they are brighter, especially on darker streets.

Helping and improving pedestrian and driver visibility.

The three-year program has already started the pre-phase is replacing 1,000 luminaire street lights.

In the cities of Imperial, Brawley, Calexico, and El Centro.

The first phase is scheduled for 2023 that will replace 2,000 lights in the valley.

Followed by 2,000 more in Coachella valley by 2024.

