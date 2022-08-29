City of Brawley enforcing speed and traffic safety

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department says it's cracking down on speeders.

According to the Brawley Police Department (BPD), drivers going over the speed limit is becoming a regular occurrence causing dangerous road conditions in the city.

George Morones, an officer with BPD, says the city has a lot of tight streets.

"This business district the street sign says 25 miles per hour, since the street lanes are less than 40 feet in width the fastest speed limit is 25 miles per hour," he said.

BPD says its goal is to minimize traffic collisions and deaths across the city.

The department would also like to add a traffic enforcement unit but is unable to do so at this time due to being short-staffed.

BPD says currently it only has 12 officers.