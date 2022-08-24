Local veteran starts petition for a VA hospital in Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An imperial valley veteran started a petition to bring a VA hospital to the Imperial Valley.

Nicholas Burdick a U.S. Navy Veteran and a 22-a-day survivor wants it known that Veterans need more care and attention across the Imperial Valley.

He says sometimes he has to drive an hour to receive the care he is looking for.

"Well this here is the VA clinic we have in imperial county, as far as I know, this is the only one. We end up getting referred to outpatient clinics or civilian doctors or community care doctors, rather than actually getting the care here," he said.

Burdick was in the U.S. Navy as a second-class petty officer information technician.

Today he's back home in Imperial County, sometimes having to handle his own share of mental health challenges.

Currently, both Imperial County and Yuma both have a VA clinic. Sometimes veterans have to drive to San Diego or Tuscon for more care and medicine.