Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
today at 11:59 AM
Published 12:06 PM

Local veteran starts petition for a VA hospital in Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An imperial valley veteran started a petition to bring a VA hospital to the Imperial Valley.

Nicholas Burdick a U.S. Navy Veteran and a 22-a-day survivor wants it known that Veterans need more care and attention across the Imperial Valley.

He says sometimes he has to drive an hour to receive the care he is looking for.

"Well this here is the VA clinic we have in imperial county, as far as I know, this is the only one. We end up getting referred to outpatient clinics or civilian doctors or community care doctors, rather than actually getting the care here," he said.

Burdick was in the U.S. Navy as a second-class petty officer information technician.
Today he's back home in Imperial County, sometimes having to handle his own share of mental health challenges.

Currently, both Imperial County and Yuma both have a VA clinic. Sometimes veterans have to drive to San Diego or Tuscon for more care and medicine.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Wiley Jawhary

Wiley Jawhary is from Orange County California. He joined KYMA/KSWT in April of 2021.

Reach out to Wiley with story ideas and tips at wiley.jawhary@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content