Imperial County Fire Departments receive brand new fire trucks

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Fire Department received two new fire trucks from the state of California.

The Office of Emergency Services (OES) granted Imperial County a total of four new fire trucks and one fire engine. Calipatria, Brawley, El Centro, and Holtville all received new equipment.

Chief Alex Silva with the Holtville Fire Department says this will allow them to fight fires more efficiently.

