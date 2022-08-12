House to vote on Inflation Reduction Act for Salton Sea provisions

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The House has passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, which will include some provisions that the House said will benefit the Salton Sea region.

According to the representative of the House, in addition to lower health care and energy costs, the bill will invest $4 billion in drought mitigation, particularly focusing on addressing the environmental effects of the Colorado River.

This will ultimately help mitigate the harmful effects of the declining sea levels and protect the health of frontline communities. The bill will also benefit the lithium extraction at the Salton Sea by strengthening our domestic supply chain for critical minerals like lithium.

California representative Raul Ruiz spoke on the House floor ahead of the vote in support of these provisions as well as the benefits for seniors in families.

The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk.