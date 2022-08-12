Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 3:03 PM

House to vote on Inflation Reduction Act for Salton Sea provisions

MGN

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The House has passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, which will include some provisions that the House said will benefit the Salton Sea region.

According to the representative of the House, in addition to lower health care and energy costs, the bill will invest $4 billion in drought mitigation, particularly focusing on addressing the environmental effects of the Colorado River.

This will ultimately help mitigate the harmful effects of the declining sea levels and protect the health of frontline communities. The bill will also benefit the lithium extraction at the Salton Sea by strengthening our domestic supply chain for critical minerals like lithium. 

California representative Raul Ruiz spoke on the House floor ahead of the vote in support of these provisions as well as the benefits for seniors in families.

The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's desk.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Dillon Fuhrman

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content