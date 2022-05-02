Imperial Valley residents respond to inflation and President Biden’s approval ratings

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Some Imperial County residents say gas prices and produce being high is not helping their pockets.

The Bureau of Labor statistics reports U.S. inflation hit a high last month, as gas prices and rent skyrocketed up to 8.5%.

Data shows the rate of inflation has been at a 40-year-high in recent months.

Mayor Tomas Oliva with the City of El Centro says the good news is that jobs are starting to become more available.

"We were able to weather the storm during the pandemic, jobs are there, businesses are there, but are not at prepandemic level yet," he said.

Oliva also believes President Biden should not take much of the blame for prices being at an all time high, instead he says it's just a sign of the times.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.