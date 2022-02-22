Theft on the rise in Imperial Valley

News 11's Vanessa Gongora has more from the local police departments

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Police departments in the Imperial Valley say recent crimes in the area have risen in the last year and a half largely due to California's current bail reform system.

Imperial police say crimes like vandalism and robberies are no longer bookable.

Instead, the suspect is issued a citation and given a court date, putting them back on the streets.

Captain of the Imperial Police Department Max Sheffield urges locals to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Work with your neighbors when you decide to go out of town for an extended period of time and let them know who should or shouldn't be on your property.

They say theft or personal property is sometimes a crime of opportunity.

Joey Dollente has had his shop robbed multiple times from welding equipment to one of his trucks.

He says enough is enough.

"It's just horrible that you feel a little bit violated when someone enters your property without permission and steals stuff. It's just a horrible feeling," Dollente expressed.

Make sure you lock your doors and windows to your home and vehicles.

Captain Sheffield says we can help avoid these types of crimes by taking proactive measures.