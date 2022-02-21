Circo Hermanos Caballero makes its way to El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif ( KYMA, KECY) - El Centro added a new destination for family and friends to enjoy until February 28th.

Luis Caballero, owner of Circo Hermanos Caballero, has been in the circus industry for five generations.

His family's circus started in Mexico, then brought the circus to the US in 2002.

This year is the Circo Hermanos Caballero 20th anniversary.

Caballero said he brought the circus to El Centro because when he was younger, he and his father came to Calexico, saw a huge parking lot and imagined what it would be like to bring their circus to America.

He said, "So after so many years of work, my father decided to make this circus and this year, my dad was like, what do you think if we go to El Centro? and let's make our dream come true. Remember we talked about it almost thirty years ago that it would be fantastic to bring the circus to America and now we have the chance to do it."

The most exciting part for performer Juliana Richards is the crowd.

"The people watching are as excited as the performers. It's like everyone loves doing circus and watching circus," Richards said.

The crew is about 60 people and that's including 25 performers.

The circus is taking place right outside Imperial Valley mall. It will be held at 7:30 PM on weekdays, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children.