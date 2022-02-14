Don’t release the balloons!

CBS 13's on your side Vanessa Gongora tells how power outages can be prevented

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) wants you to enjoy Valentine's Day but also wants to make sure you keep those mylar balloons restrained because they can cause power outages.

According to the IID, 55 individual power outages in 2021 across our area were caused by mylar balloons.

The IID's goal is to reduce and eliminate these outages.

Robert Schettler, IID Public Information Officer says worse things can happen as well, like sparking a fire.

In just one incident last year, 900 customers lost power due to a balloon coming into contact with a power line.

"The reason that they are dangerous is that the mylar is made of a metallic coding so energy takes the least a course resistance so if these hit a power line, it'll short circuit and they'll conduct electricity and the power will go out, Schettler said.

Schettler adds, "Have your fun but celebrate responsibly."

He suggests using a balloon weight, heavy clips or even tying it around a filled water bottle.