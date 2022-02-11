Ghost hotel in Imperial is getting brought back to life

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - What was once known as the Imperial "ghost hotel" because it was abandoned for ten years, will finally be renovated into a Cambria Hotel.

It has been bought by a developer, Gafcon, on December 3rd, who is now taking on this project and is set to be finished in 2023.

Gafcon is a family-owned company that has been around for 35 years and has worked in the Imperial Valley before. They pride themselves in working on projects that benefit the community.

Paul Najar, Senior Vice President of Gafcon, is happy to bring an establishment to the Imperial Valley where everyone can enjoy themselves.

"We imagined what it could be and what the surrounding property of it could be, so we're very excited to take it on," Najar said.

Najar has history here in Imperial Valley which is why this project means so much to him.

"To me, this is a very personal project. I'm invested in it. My family is invested in it. This is for me...a legacy project to kind of honor my dad's love for the imperial valley," Najar stated.

Gafcon has a strong partnership with the City of Imperial.

Alexis Brown, Assistant City Manager for the City of Imperial, says the city of Imperial has long awaited for such an opportunity as well as bringing about 300 jobs in the construction of the development and expand careers in hospitality and restaurant management.

Even though she believes Gafcon will turn the building into a beautiful Cambria hotel, there are challenges.

"The challenges of the project is overcoming what has been there and what is known as the Imperial Ghost Hotel. Being able to remove that perception and replace it with excitement and enthusiasm for what the northend commercial will be."