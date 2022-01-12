Imperial Valley College begins contest for new school mascot

Three choices to create artwork with

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College invites the public to join their contest to pick a new look for the school's mascot.

“IVC is currently in the process of changing the Arab mascot and is asking for input from the community,” stated Javier Melara, Associated Students Government President. "The contest is being held so that everyone will have a chance to be a part of this historic change.”

The choices for a new mascot are a Desert Warrior, Desert Fox and Suns.

A committee will judge the contest then choose submissions will be voted on by the campus and the chosen art will be touched up by a graphic artist.

Deadline to submit an entry is February 28, it must have a name and cannot portray any religious or ethnic group.

Entry forms and guidelines are available on the Mascot Identity Taskforce webpage, www.imperial.edu/mascot