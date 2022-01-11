IV Fitness inspires others to meet new year goals

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The pandemic still has a tight grasp on daily life, but that's not stopping one local gym in El Centro from helping others stay fit and healthy, all while ensuring a sanitized environment.

Joseph Yanes is the manager at IV Fitness.

He says IV Fitness was a gym for everyone to come and work out but when the pandemic hit, things changed, and many stopped going to the gym in fear of their health.

IV Fitness had about 900 members before COVID-19 hit, now they are sitting around 500.

"Before the pandemic, we were up and coming, we had a lot of new members, we had a lot of plans in the works, but when the pandemic hit, it was rough because we didn't know what was going to happen," he said.

IV Fitness closed on March 27, 2020, and reopened on April 12, 2021.

The pandemic caused a challenge for the business to maintain a consistent workout environment and to this day IV Fitness is still being challenged.

Yanes says staff members are doing what they can to help others achieve their new year's resolutions to be fit and get the body they want.

"A lot of people are concerned because there is just so much uncertainty, but we are here to help inspire and motivate others to meet their goals," he said.

IV Fitness is closed on Sundays to conduct deep cleaning on the facility.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on the daily struggles residents may face while trying to maintain shape, on the Evening Edition at 5 p.m. MST.