Blue Angels return to Imperial County

A favorable location for flying - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The sky’s roared across the Imperial Valley as the Blue Angels touched down in El Centro on Tuesday.

The Blue Angels arrived at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro in the afternoon and are gearing up for the winter training season for 2022.

The jets departed from Pensacola Florida, taking them four hours to arrive in El Centro.

Brian Kesselring, a Navy sailor who flew the F-18 Super Hornet jet into the Valley, says this is something they all look forward to.

"Working more complex maneuvers throughout the entirety of this 3-month training until we put together our flight demonstration here in El Centro that we do every year," he said.

Kristopher Haugh is the public affairs officer for the Naval Air Facility in El Centro. He says this is a favorable location for the Blue Angels for many reasons.

"They come out here because of our amazing weather, I mean how often does it rain out here," he said.

The Imperial Valley has been the winter training home for the Blue Angels since 1967. The sailors and marines will train six days a week and complete about 120 flights before the air show on March 12.