CHP El Centro buckles up for drunk drivers on New Years Eve

Alcohol is not the only substance that can put you behind bars - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The year is coming to an end. Unfortunately, that means more drivers under the influence will hit the road. California Highway Patrol (CHP) in El Centro will have more patrol units through Sunday.

Officer Arturo Platero with the CHP in El Centro says although there were no DUI collisions last year on New Year's Eve, the CHP made two arrests.

Platero wants to remind Valley residents, driving under the influence does not only apply to alcohol.

“Driving under the influence is not just alcohol, it could be marijuana, it could be any illegal drug, prescription drug, or even over-the-counter drug,” he said.

Last New Year's Eve the CHP made 709 DUI arrests across the state of California and Platero says that some roads across the Valley are more dangerous than others.

"Interstates and state routes are the most traveled roads, but of course, we don't exclude our county roads either," said Platero.

