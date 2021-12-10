Red Bull ATV race in Glamis open for spectators Saturday

GLAMIS, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Red Bull Sand Scramble kicks off the weekend Saturday by kicking up dirt in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) race.

It will be held at Osborne Overlook Park starting at 7:30 a.m. and continuing until 5:00 p.m.

The park is located at the Imperial Sand Dunes in Glamis.

Professional riders from the Red Bull off-road junior team will be racing along with 125 registrees.

Riders will be participating in a 2.8-mile circuit along with two different classes, one for experienced racers and one for amateaur racers.

The race is free and open to anyone for viewing.

This map shows designated parking areas which will have buses that transport spectators to the racing area.

Prizes will be awarded to the top racers at the event.

More information can be found on the Red Bull Sand Scramble website.