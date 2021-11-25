Border Patrol agents rescue man from ATV accident in sand dunes

BORSTAR and Yuma Air Branch work together for rescue

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An injured man was rescued from the Imperial Sand Dunes recently, as Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents worked with Yuma Air Branch agents.

The man was caught in an ATV accident in a remote location when BORSTAR agents were notified of the incident.

Air interdiction agents flew north of the Buttercup campground area immediately as emergency medical care was needed.

The man was able to be air transported to a regional trauma center with the help of Yuma Air Branch and BORSTAR.