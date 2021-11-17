CHP urges driver vigilance as weather cools

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - With the weather cooling across the Imperial Valley, more bicyclists and walkers will be on the streets. With that, comes a rise in potential pedestrian crashes.

According to the California Highway Patrol, data shows that in the last five years, nearly 800 bicyclists were killed and more than 51 were injured in crashes across California.

Officer Arturo Platero with the CHP in El Centro says it's important to be mindful of pedestrians while driving.

“The best thing to do as a pedestrian or a bicyclist is to stay on the sidewalk or closest to the curb however bicyclists when they do travel on the roadway they are allowed within the lane but they must abide by all the rules as motorists," he said.

The Imperial County Transportation Commission conducted ten outreach events in the summer in an effort to add more bike lanes and street signs for pedestrians.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on what you can do to prevent such accidents on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.