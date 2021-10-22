Skip to Content
Imperial County
Published 7:50 AM

Imperial Market Days kicks off with ‘Fiesta de los Muertos’

City of Imperial

Community alter to be displayed near main stage

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Imperial welcomes Valley residents to the return of Imperial Market Days with their first event of the season: "Fiesta de los Muertos."

Scheduled for Saturday, October 23, along Imperial Avenue, the downtown festivities last from 5-10 p.m.

Event goers should expect an amazing line-up of entertainers and activities in addition to the signature Imperial Market Days vendors typically seen.

Schedule of Events:

  • Loteria with DJ Tony Gee & Eddie C - 6 p.m.
  • Movie Screening of Coco - 6:30 p.m.
  • La Catrina Contest - 7 p.m.
  • Amor Prohibido "A Tribute to Selena" - 8 p.m.

Musical Acts:

  • Ruben Hernandez
  • Sunshine Folkloric & Flamenco Ballets

City staff reveals that a community alter will also be shown near the main stage. They invite attendees to participate by bringing a framed photo of a loved one who has passed to display.

A train ride, pumpkin patch, and various arts and crafts will be available throughout the evening as well.

