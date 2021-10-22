Film Festival brings awareness to Salton Sea crisis

Salton Sea Film Festival welcomes in-person attendees after last year’s festival was streamed online - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Roy Dorantes, Founder, and Director of the Salton Sea Film Festival said he’s excited about hosting the festival in person this year.

Dorantes said this film festival is a way to bring awareness about the Salton Sea crisis.

“It is a project of regional importance because here we have an area that has an environmental issue that’s affecting the whole region,” said Dorantes.

Dorantes said using his skills in filmmaking and giving a voice to others was the best way to bring attention to the crisis. He called on Imperial County residents, ranging from young students to adults, to submit their short films to the festival.

Barbara Worth Junior High teacher, Mindy Phillips, said her 8th-grade students were eager to get this opportunity to collaborate after a year of isolation due to COVID-19.

“They also realize the health impacts that the Salton Sea has and how detrimental it is right now in the Imperial Valley,” said Phillips.

The event will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. with free admission to Sea View Estates & Spa in Salton City. You can also stream the event here.

Friday on 13 On Your Side, Barbara Worth Junior High students share their experience making a short film about the Salton Sea.