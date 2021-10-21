IID rings alarm on shrinking Colorado River crisis

IID official said we need to act now as climate change continues to shrink water sources - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Imperial Irrigation District (IID) warns government officials and residents about how harmful the shrinking Colorado River is to our region.

IID General Manager, Enrique Martinez, recently spoke to the United States House of Representatives about the issue the desert southwest is facing. He said the time to act is now.

“The drought has been in existence now for 21 years and has continued to challenge the inflows,” said Martinez.

He said the use of water has continued to increase over the years and the flow of water coming down the Colorado River has decreased. Martinez said unless there is major change in the current climate and we get more water during the winter months, we will continue to spiral with less and less water.

Martinez said the water from the Colorado River has been regulated since 1911, and since then, it’s been the valley’s only source of water.

“The Colorado River has been providing water to the valley here for irrigation, municipalities and other industrial installations,” said Martinez.

If water eventually runs out, the impact will be felt across several industries and hurt our every day way of living.

