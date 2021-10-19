Vietnam Memorial Wall to come to El Centro

Mobile version of the memorial to spend five days at Bucklin Park

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A beloved monument to the lives lost in Washington, D.C. will make its way to the Imperial Valley next month.

The 2021 Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives at Bucklin Park on November 10, 2021. It will be available for viewing through November 15th.

The touring wall is a half-scale replica of the memorial in the nation's capitol. That wall is engraved with the more than 58,000 American service members who died during the near 20-year conflict.

The mobile wall was first conceived in 2005 as part of a stage play. It took four-years to raise the funds for the touring display. To learn more about the wall visit AV Wall's website.

“The mission of the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall is to create an experience for all veterans, veteran’s families and citizens of Imperial County that will bring to mind the sacrifices made by service members for our communities, county, state and the United States.” said Tom Henderson, with local VFW 9305.

It took over a year of work by Henderson and his VFW colleagues, the city, the Imperial Valley Breakfast Rotary Club and the Imperial County Veteran’s Services to bring the wall to El Centro.