$1 Million going towards Imperial County services and pandemic relief programs

Imperial County

Imperial County to receiving funding for assistance and payment programs

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County will be receiving over $1 million from the Community Development Block Grant Program, which will be used to fund the County of Imperial's payment programs, small business assistance, fire station repairs, and sanitation infrastructure.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia made the announcement on October 11 stating, "Every chance to secure additional investment for our region is a victory. We have been advocating fiercely in Sacramento for the resources our community needs to get through these challenging times and to thrive beyond this pandemic."

Any amount of grants or funding is looking to be put into assisting the Imperial County.

"We congratulate the City of Calexico and County of Imperial and applaud this latest grant announcement from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. This over one million dollars in funding will help support vital community services and pandemic relief programs within Imperial County," continued Garcia.

Garcia continues to secure funding for his California district, prioritizing the needs of locals.

“We commend the County of Imperial, City of Calexico, and our regional leaders for pursuing these grant opportunities. We need to keep applying. We have made historic budget allocations across various categories and we need to keep working to build on our successful track record and bring home our fair share of these investments.”