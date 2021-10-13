El Centro Aquatic Center to host 2nd annual Floating Pumpkin Patch

Imperial County

Events and decoration for families

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro Aquatic Center will have its annual Floating Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, October 30 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event invites families to participate in grabbing a pumpkin and decorating it at stations around the area or race across an Aqua Track.

All pools will be heated.

For more information, guests may contact the City of El Centro Aquatic Center at 760-335-4550 or by email at aquatic_center@cityofelcentro.org.