Calexico businesses eager for U.S. borders to reopen

Imperial County

13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports on how businesses in Calexico will benefit from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions

CALEXICO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Calexico's business has plummeted since the U.S. border has closed 19 months ago. Asmar Badawi, a Calexico business owner for 25 years, said he’s had a hard time staying afloat.

“Business has been almost slow to nothing. The last two months, we started doing some business but the last year was absolutely nothing,” said Badawi.

He said with borders being closed, he’s lost 50% of his revenue. Badawi hopes with the borders reopening he can fully staff his clothing store. He has employees that want to work and he said an unemployment salary isn’t enough for anyone to live on.

Badawi is eager to get back to the way business was prior to the pandemic.

“We miss the customer, the public relationship, you know to be normal life,” said Badawi.

