Calexico Art Center planning Altar de Día de Muertos!

Community opportunity to participate in skull decorating, share family memories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico Recreation Department invites the community to join the fun at Altar de Día de Muertos!

"Pick up a skull and use your creativity to decorate it – your creation will be showcased at the Altar de Día de Muertos," City Recreation Manager Norma Gerado shared.

City planners say this is an opportunity for locals to express themselves with creative liberty.

"Let us remember those whose bright lights extinguished before ours," Gerado adds. "Bring in framed photos of passed loved ones to pay tribute to them."

Altar de Día de Muertos! is open to anyone 12 years of age and older.

Participants will have one week to decorate their skulls after picking them up on Thursday, October 21.

Creations will be showcased at the upcoming Altar de Día de Muertos!, as well as on display Tuesday, November 9, through Thursday, November 18.

As part of the festivities, the CIty also asks for framed photos of passed loved ones to be part of this tribute, two photos maximum.

If anyone is interested in dropping off photos, they are due Thursday, October 21, at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center at 421 Heffernan Ave. Calexico, CA 92231.