Convicted sex offender arrested in Calexico

Imperial County

Man arrested and found to have previous convictions

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented individual on Sept. 26 in Calexico.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., the individual was apprehended and transported to the El Centro Processing Center.

The man was found to be Leonel Ortiz-Reza, a 42-year-old Mexican national, who was previously convicted and jailed for attempting unlawful sexual activity with a minor, as well as driving under the influence.

U.S. Border Patrol agents will process Ortiz-Reza accordingly.



