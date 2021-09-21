Imperial County generates more money for local agricultural businesses

Imperial County

Loan program designed to protect local workforce while improving cashflow for farmers - 13 On Your Side Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY,KYMA) - Imperial County's agriculture business is worth more than $2-billion a year. County leaders want to keep the cash flowing to local farmers, so they're offering low-cost loans to agriculture-based businesses.

Imperial County recently revamped a loan program originally introduced in 2012. The low-interest loans are a way for farmers to raise wages and better compete with the larger renewable energy companies moving to the Valley.

Companies like General Motors will bring more jobs to Imperial County. That will definitely increase competition for the area's most-qualified workers.

“Anything we can do to stimulate jobs in the Imperial County, these jobs have to be agricultural-related jobs, but we really want to promote the ag industry here,” said Margo Sanchez, the county's Deputy Agricultural Commissioner.

“It was to offset loses to agricultural production, jobs and the local economy resulting from renewable energy plants that were coming in,” said Sanchez.

