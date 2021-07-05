Salton Sea lithium project promises to bring jobs to Imperial County

News

General Motors announces plans to put the Salton Sea, and its neighbors, to work - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Lithium is what is used to make batteries for electric cars. According to Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, the Salton Sea is an area where this precious metal can be extracted from.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave direct orders that by 2035 all cars sold in California need to produce zero emissions.

According to Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, the Salton Sea is one of the world’s largest sources for Lithium.

Garcia says the Salton Sea and Imperial Valley could take center stage when it comes to the domestic supply of lithium.

Rod Colwell, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR), says that this new partnership will create new job opportunities.

“Our project alone will employ, including construction jobs, just under 2,000 job fully developed, that is just us,” said Colwell.

The hope is to recover lithium in a mindful way. Colwell said the surrounding communities are CTR's first priority.