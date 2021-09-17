Skip to Content
Expect closures at I-8 and Imperial Ave.

Caltrans

Caltrans says work should primarily be at night

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KMYA, KECY) - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 11 announces Friday construction crews almost done with the City's Interstate 8 Avenue Interchange Project.

Due to removing the wooden bridge falsework supports, expect lane closures on the following days:

MONDAY (September 20)TUESDAY (September 21)WEDNESDAY (September 22)THURSDAY (September 23)
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.7 p.m. to 7 a.m.9 p.m. to 5 a.m.6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
One lane in each direction will close between Forrester Road and 4th Street/State Route 86 (SR-86).All eastbound lanes will close between Forrester Road and 4th Street/SR-86. Motorists on eastbound I-8 will be detoured to Forrester Road north to Evan Hewes Highway east, to southbound 4th Street/SR-86 to I-8.One lane in each direction will close between Forrester Road and 4th Street/State Route 86 (SR-86).All westbound lanes will close within the same limits. Motorists on westbound I-8 will be detoured to northbound 4th Street/SR-86, to Evan Hewes Highway west, then to Forrester Road south to I-8.

Caltrans officials say detour signs will be posted, alerting motorists of the coming closures.

Motorists should Be Work Zone Alert, meaning: they should keep an extra eye out for construction personnel and equipment. Drivers should also plan ahead, slow down and allow for extra time.

