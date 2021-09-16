SR-115 to close for construction Friday

Imperial County

Closure scheduled for Monday as well

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - CalTrans warns drivers along SR-115 in Holtville to prepare for detours.

Construction crews will close a 1.5-mile stretch of the highway, in both directions, on Friday, September 17th and Monday, September 20th for striping work. The roadway will shut down at 5:30 a.m. and re-open at 4:30 p.m.

Northbound drivers should plan to take Palm Avenue north, to 6th Avenue west, to SR-115. Southbound drivers should use Zenos Road east, to Holt Avenue south, to southbound SR-115.

The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation project on SR-115 from Even Hewes Highway to Towland Road. The project includes new paving, pavement seal coat, and new thermoplastic striping. Work began in mid-July. It should be finished by the end of September.