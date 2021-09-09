Calexico police arrest 5 after July 4 murder

Imperial County

One suspect is still on the run

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY, 13 On Your Side) - The Calexico Police Department said officers arrested five suspects wanted for a homicide that happened July 4, with a sixth suspect still on the run.

CPD said officers conducted five simultaneous high-risk entry search warrants with the assistance of local and federal law enforcement agencies Thursday at 7 a.m.

Officers said the suspects arrested are accused of intimidating and assaulting witnesses to the homicide case.

During the investigation, police said the suspects might also be linked to human trafficking, drug smuggling, guns, and other serious crimes.

Police arrested five out of the six suspects and they're now behind bars awaiting trial. Their homes were searched for evidence.

One suspect is still on the run. Police said his name is Michael Derrick Jimenez. He is 31 years old. He has an active $500,000 arrest warrant.

CPD said it started this case due to a murder that happened in Calexico during the early hours of July 4.



Other agencies that assisted with this investigation are the Brawley Police Department, El Centro Police Department, Imperial County Narcotics Task Force, Imperial County District Attorney's Office, El Centro, and Yuma U.S. Border Patrol Intelligence/BorTac/, Homeland Security Investigations Imperial County and San Diego S.E.R.T. Teams, U.S. Federal Probation, Imperial County Law Enforcement Coordination Center Intelligence Analysts