No mask, no work out: Imperial County gyms deal with new mandate

Imperial County

More businesses adjust to masking up again - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Businesses are having to make the adjustment reinstating masks while indoors. 4:13, a gym in Imperial said it’s been hectic having to scale back to having masks indoors.

Somer Luna, manager at 4:13 Fitness Center, said that they have signs indicating that customers have to wear a mask upon entering the gym.

“The whole mandate has been pretty stressful, we are trying to do what we can as far as making sure everyone comes in with their masks,” said Luna.

Luna said that they have an around the clock employee cleaning. Making sure sanitation stations are well equipped and workout machines are clean.

She said that if someone is feeling uncomfortable working out during these uncertain times, they have shields on cardio machines to make sure there in not only distance between other gym customers but also protection.

Luna also says if you’re nervous about working out, they have enough space to workout away from others.

“The gym is very spacious. We have an area that has the turf, and it’s big area, all the way in the back of the gym,” said Luna.

She said she sees customers workout there often, away from the main equipment in the gym.

Monday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra details what 4:13 recommends folks do to stay healthy during the pandemic.