ICSO: Skip the mask, get a ticket

Imperial County

Sheriff's Office wants residents to use family and friends' safety as re masking up - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

Imperial County, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to wear a mask or it may result in a citation, jail time or both.

ICSO Chief Deputy Robert Benavidez says the fine can be as much as $1000 or as little as $50. He said it’s up to the District Attorney’s office to prosecute. But these are extreme situations where a person is being defiant.

Benavidez wants folks to know that the new mandate is to protect the community at large.

“With the new mandate, it’s more so ensuring our community maintains safety with the health order,” said Benavidez.

Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) announced all residents in the Imperial Valley must wear a mask while indoors. The board of supervisors said it’s important to make this move because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the surrounding areas. California has seen a spike in cases in the last several weeks, prompting other counties to reinstate a mask mandate.

Benavidez wants you to think of your family, your friends when it comes to wearing a mask.

“We all have to do our part to ensure public safety,” said Benavidez.

Friday on 13 On Your Side, Vince Ybarra details how the ICSO will patrol to ensure locals are wearing their masks.