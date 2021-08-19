Imperial County first responders prepare for the worst

Imperial County

Multiple Imperial County agencies stage active shooter drill - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra was there

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Are Imperial County's first responders prepared for disaster? Thursday multiple local agencies put their skills to the test during an active shooter drill at the Imperial County Airport.

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) conducts full scale drills of this type annually in locations all across the country. It takes training out of the classroom and puts it into a real world location.

“Allows us to see how everyone reacts, learn how the police respond to an active shooter and learn how we would handle that,” said TSA Director Kathleen Connon. “We want to make sure we know our role, know where to go and understand our airport,” said Connon.

13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra observed the drill. See it for yourself beginning at 4p.m.