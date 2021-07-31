Skip to Content
Imperial County
City of El Centro offers small businesses free, preventive COVID-19 resources

Organized by the Economic Development Division

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro announces a new program offering small businesses COVID-19 preventative tools at absolutely no cost to them. These resources are offered through the El Centro Economic Development, a division of the City specifically dedicated to furthering the local business community.

Although the State of California has recently lifted mask mandates, the Imperial County Public Health Department announced Friday, July 16, that health officials were still recommending the continued use of masks/face coverings in indoor public settings.

Therefore, business owners are not only required to provide a suitable environment, they must provide a unvaccinated employees with masks.

Eligibility Requirements

  • Not be a chain store
  • Valid City of El Centro business license
  • Be located within the El Centro City Limits
  • Have storefront location or home-based business with face-to-face interaction with clientele

To claim your free infrared thermometer and N-95 masks, plus any other valuable information city staff may have to offer, please visit the office at 1249 Main St.

Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Imperial County Coronavirus
