Imperial County health officials recommend indoor masking

Recent increase in COVID-19 cases prompt judgment call

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) announced Friday health officials are recommending the continued use of masks/face coverings in indoor public settings. Their recommendation comes as a result of recently increasing coronavirus-related cases across the state.

California Department of Public Health currently requires unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors. The ICPHD's new recommendation requires everyone, even if vaccinated, to wear a face covering.

Specifically within the Valley, there has been an increase in COVID-19 diagnoses amongst children 17 years and younger. This age group makes up about 29% of the Imperial County cases in the last two weeks.

The ICPHD recommendation is not to cause concern, but only to act as a proactive and precautionary measure.

