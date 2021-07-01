Residents in Brawley express concern over cell tower

Imperial County

Residents say they worry about health risks - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley residents are expressing concerns over a cell tower that could be built near Ed Wiest field. They say they worry about the health risks.

Michael Reeves, a parent and Little League board member, has personal concern because of his past medical history.

“I’ve had a brain tumor right in my ear, right where the radiation from a cell phone goes straight in,” said Reeves.

He's also concerned for his son, who will play on the ball fields next year.

The city owns the land, at Magnolia Street and 3rd Street, where the cell tower is being built. The tower would be owned by Vertical Bridge Development, LLC.

The city also says Brawley residents will have an opportunity to express their concerns while the company waits to get a conditional use permit. Dates for those public meetings have not been set.

As for Reeves, he says he now wears a guard when using his cell phone.