Imperial Valley prepares to celebrate Independence Day

Fireworks, fun, and a few restrictions planned for the 4th of July - 13 on Your Side's Vince Ybarra has more on celebrations in Imperial Valley

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 4th of July is a time of celebration, especially after more than a year of quarantine. With the pandemic coming to an end, Valley residents are ready to get out and party.

The biggest event in the Valley is at the El Centro Aquatic Center. It's hosting a free pool party from 6-10 p.m. Those who want to kick back in style, can rent a cabana. For more information you can visit the Aquatic Center's Facebook page.

Cedric Cesena, Fire Battalion Chief of El Centro Fire Department, says they hope people will attend this event rather than set off fireworks on their own.

"It gives you the opportunity to jump in the pool, stay cool, and have a good time with family," said Cesena.

Fire danger's top of mind for officials across the Desert Southwest. Many events have been canceled due to fire danger, including Imperial Valley College's annual FreedomFest.

The Brawley Police issued an urgent plea to its residents Wednesday afternoon to not use illegal fireworks. BPD reminds residents fireworks of any type are only legal in the city limits through July 6. They too become illegal at noon.

