Imperial County
City of El Centro designates additional comfort stations

Offers drinking fountains to help beat the heat

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has recently designated comfort stations available to residents as an alternative to limited-capacity cool centers.

Three additional locations are conveniently located at City Hall (from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.), Bucklin Park and the Transfer Terminal.

As a precaution to extreme heat, the City also recommends the following:

  • Staying out of the sun
  • Keeping meals light and chilled
  • Hydrating oneself throughout the day
  • Dressing in lightweight, loose fitting clothes
  • Avoiding physical activity during the hottest times of the day

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Southwest Desert community which helped shape him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating!

