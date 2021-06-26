City of El Centro designates additional comfort stations

Imperial County

Offers drinking fountains to help beat the heat

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has recently designated comfort stations available to residents as an alternative to limited-capacity cool centers.

Three additional locations are conveniently located at City Hall (from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.), Bucklin Park and the Transfer Terminal.

Courtesy City of El Centro

As a precaution to extreme heat, the City also recommends the following: