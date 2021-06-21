Murder victim’s friend speaks out for the first time

Imperial County

Imperial County Sheriff's Office has ruled this case as a homicide- CBS 13's Vince Ybarra reports

El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- A friend of Poe Black, the trans man who’s body was found in the Coachella Canal, near Slab City, speaks out for the first time.

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office said that his body was found on May 11.

According to his best friend, Natalie Bullion, Poe moved out west from Tennessee. He had plans to live off grid. Poe was an artist and an activist for LGBTQ+ issues.

Being part of that community, he felt it was important to give back, even when he was mentally suffering at times.

“He wanted to create different safe spaces to talk about being trans or otherwise LGBT experience in a healing way,” said Bullion.

If you have information on the case, call the Imperial County Sheriff's Office at (422)-265-2052.