Imperial County issues alert for travelers into and out of Mexicali

Imperial County

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. State Department recently issued a warning for travelers coming into and out of Mexicali. Until further notice, they're advised to use caution.

On Saturday, the Consulate General in Tijuana released a security advisory of possible violence. However, those crossing the border Tuesday reported no issues.

“As for cartel violence, it's not that bad in Mexicali, I spend a lot of time there and I don’t see a lot of that.” said Jesus Carillo.

Carillo often travels from his home in Indio to Mexicali to visit his sister.

"A lot of people come in, come to Mexicali have a good time, see some family members, its good, calm, quiet." Carillo said.

The State Department did not cite any specific incidents in issuing the alert. It did issue this statement:

"The safety and security of U.S citizens overseas is the top priority of the department of state. U.S embassies and consulates abroad issue alerts as needed to notify U.S citizens of specific events and changes happening locally, in real time." -U.S. State Department Statement

Local police frequently receive the same warnings.

"We did get also security alerts here at our police department via work email informing us of the same thing that has recently escalated in the last couple of weeks.” said Sgt. Manuel Ceja of the Calexico Police Department.

Sgt. Ceja's patrolled the streets here for 15-years. He advises travelers to be aware of their surroundings, and to avoid outings at night.

He says he hasn't heard of any specific incidents targeting Americans in Mexicali, but says it's always wise to be cautious when visiting any foreign country, including Mexico.



