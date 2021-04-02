Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 12:20 pm

Imperial Valley is lighting up blue

Autism Awareness Day brings the community together - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Children on the autism spectrum are celebrated every day by their loved ones. Autism Awareness Day, April 2, is for communities to come together and not only celebrate these unique individuals but also learn about them.

However, the awareness expands to the entire month as April is Autism Awareness Month. Locals in the Imperial Valley are "lighting it up blue" to spread the word.

"When our children are having a hard time, they're not necessarily trying to give us a hard time. They are having a hard time," says Gloria Brambila.

Brambila is the mother of Matthew Brambila, a lively 8-year-old child with autism.

"I think if we bring that awareness out to the community and the way everybody's working so hard and is being so supportive and bringing that inclusion and that awareness. And so together we can change the world for the better for our children," Brambila continues.

According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 54 children are identified with autism spectrum disorder.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif brings us more from families with children on the autism spectrum.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film. In 2019, she completed her internship at KLAS, a CBS affiliate station in Las Vegas.

While Arlette’s first love is writing, she is no stranger to the camera. Her background consists of acting, singing, hosting and even working for a major music producer. Even still, Arlette has worked in many different fields ranging from food service to hospitality and property management. Her first job was at her family restaurant when she was 14 years old. She danced around outside dressed as a clown waving a pizza box for the grand-reopening.

Arlette was born and raised in Southern California and spent about 6 years in Nevada before moving to Yuma.

You can reach out to Arlette for inquiries at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content