Imperial County
By ,
Published 8:47 pm

Drive-Thru Lunch Event Held For Valley Social Workers

San Diego Regional Center (SDRC) in Imperial County showed social workers gratitude for the hard work they do for the community.

The annual event turned into a drive-thru luncheon this year at the center's parking lot, social workers drove by and were handed a packed lunch.

Lori Robinson is the center's manager and this act of kindness is one way that they can give back and thank social workers during this month that honors the work they do.

"The social workers here, I think, are incredible people," said Robinson. "[Social Workers are] very caring and giving, I think they try every day to give their hundred percent in serving persons with developmental disabilities.

SDRC has eight locations between Imperial and San Diego counties, every single branch participated in the day to give back, in order to make it extra special.

"Today was all about them," said Robinson. "Celebrating all of the hard work that they do every year.

Christian Galeno

Christian Galeno joined KYMA/KSWT in July of 2019 as a Weekend Anchor and multimedia journalist.

Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film. In 2019, she completed her internship at KLAS, a CBS affiliate station in Las Vegas.

While Arlette’s first love is writing, she is no stranger to the camera. Her background consists of acting, singing, hosting and even working for a major music producer. Even still, Arlette has worked in many different fields ranging from food service to hospitality and property management. Her first job was at her family restaurant when she was 14 years old. She danced around outside dressed as a clown waving a pizza box for the grand-reopening.

Arlette was born and raised in Southern California and spent about 6 years in Nevada before moving to Yuma.

You can reach out to Arlette for inquiries at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

