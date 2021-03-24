Drive-Thru Lunch Event Held For Valley Social Workers

Imperial County

San Diego Regional Center (SDRC) in Imperial County showed social workers gratitude for the hard work they do for the community.

The annual event turned into a drive-thru luncheon this year at the center's parking lot, social workers drove by and were handed a packed lunch.

Lori Robinson is the center's manager and this act of kindness is one way that they can give back and thank social workers during this month that honors the work they do.

"The social workers here, I think, are incredible people," said Robinson. "[Social Workers are] very caring and giving, I think they try every day to give their hundred percent in serving persons with developmental disabilities.

SDRC has eight locations between Imperial and San Diego counties, every single branch participated in the day to give back, in order to make it extra special.

"Today was all about them," said Robinson. "Celebrating all of the hard work that they do every year.