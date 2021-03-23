National agriculture day celebrates farmers and ag workers

Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture Council of America (ACA), recognizes March 23 as National Agriculture Day.

President Joe Biden has also recognized the important day. It's the fifth consecutive year that the White House has publicly recognized National

Ag Day as a salute to the contributions of America’s farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.

It's also a day to recognize our local agriculture industry for the contributions they bring to our community.

"We understand that these boxes we're packing right now aren't just to feed us but they go out to other countries to feed other people across the world," said Oscar Hernandez, local farmworker.

Hernandez has been working in the fields for 27 years. He said he was just 16-years-old when he started.

Although it's a tough job, he said he's grateful to have had a successful run.

He's now jump the ladder to supervisor where he oversees dozens of workers.

"I thank God and this company that has given me the opportunity to climb up to where I am now," said Hernandez.

Tuesday 13 On Your Side at 4:00 p.m., CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel talks to workers in the agriculture industry in Imperial County.