Calexico homeless receive much-needed shoes

Imperial County

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel examines life for the less-fortunate during the pandemic

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), - Calexico non-profit, The Brown Bag Coalition, blessed homeless people in Calexico with a brand new pair of shoes.

They also new socks, slippers, and a pair of old shoes.

It's a gesture the non-profit does every year for National Shoe the World Day.

“Some people don’t think about that, but try walking in your shoes for years. The soles start wearing out. If they step on a pile of water their feet will get wet," said Maribel Padilla, Co-founder of the Brown Bag Coalition.

Tuesday on 13 On Your Side, Alexandra Rangel gets an update on how the homeless population is surviving during this difficult time.