Mexicali receives 27,000 Pfizer vacines for Seniors

Imperial County

MEXICALI, Baja California, (KYMA, KECY), It’s a historical day in Baja California.

Mexicali is the first city to receive thousands of COVID-19 vaccines for seniors.

More than 27,000 vaccines have been received and 7,000 people are expected to be vaccinated Monday.

Carrying each leg of a pop-up canopy shade, a group of elderly people made line at Mexicali’s first mass vaccine clinic held at the FEX fairgrounds.

“I’m here with my dad and my uncle and we’re here sharing this tent with the people in line because the sun is so strong today," said Martha Molina, Mexicali resident.

"We brought chairs, we brought the tent, we have water, it’s a camping trip, we’re here camping," said Molina.

While many were confused and frustrated with Mexicali’s vaccine rollout others were just grateful to be in line.

“Well we’ve been making line all night, but it’s been easy for us. We waited all year for the vaccine, so this is nothing," said Ramon Salas, vaccine recipient.

It’s the biggest allocation Baja California has seen and mexicali is the first city in the state to carry out a mass vaccine clinic with walk-in and drive-thru options.

The state health department says 7,000 seniors ages 60 and up are expected to get vaccinated each day until vaccines run out.

Although many are anxiously waiting to get the vaccine, the health department is asking the senior population to be patient.

They’ve also asked people not to camp out because more vaccines are on their way, but according to seniors we spoke to many are willing to wait hours in line just to make sure they don’t miss their chance at getting a vaccine.

“People say they need it, that's why they come here. It's difficult, but we try and make it easy for them. We know their older people so we try to put chairs and make it easier for them, but they want to come and take it," said Baja California secretary of health department worker.

Anyone with citizenship proof from Mexico qualifies for a vaccine.

The health department says many people from other regions of Baja California made the trip Monday to Mexicali’s clinic.

Sunday night the state health department received a second allocation of 23,000 vaccines for seniors.

According to the health department, a portion of the vaccines will go to seniors in Ensenada and Rosarito.