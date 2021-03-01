Border Patrol busts convicted sex offender near Ocotillo

Imperial County

Illegal migrant previously served prison time for sexual assault

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector say they prevented a convicted sex offender from re-entering the U.S.

Agents say they encountered the man just before nine Saturday night about 29 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. They arrested the man, and took him in for processing.

Agents say that's when they discovered the 47-year-old man had a June 1998 conviction for sexual assault and sodomy out of of Oregon. They say he served a year in prison before being deported.

He'll now face federal charges for re-entering the country.

Since the start of the 2021 fiscal year, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have stopped 11 people who were either convicted or, or wanted for, sexual crimes.